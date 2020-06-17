The city of Oelwein will make good use of two abandoned properties as training areas for local firefighters.
At the June 8 City Council meeting, approval was given to submit applications to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for permission to conduct fire training at 14 Second Ave. N.W. on July 11, and 815 Fourth Ave. S.W. on Sept. 12. The two properties were among those acquired by the city in the past year and are not suitable for rehabilitation.
The DNR allows a city to conduct two training fire burns per year and these properties meet criteria established for such events. The city has removed all asbestos and had planned to tear down both homes this summer/fall. They are ready to be set on fire for training upon DNR approval.
The fire training may provide an opportunity for the fire department to try out a new pumper apparatus that is being purchased to replace an older pumper, if it is delivered before July 11. The new pumper apparatus is being built by Toyne, Inc., which will then demo the product for a year, at which time the city will purchase it at a considerable savings of about $50,000. Cost of the new apparatus is $403,907.40. The city had already bonded $375,000 for the truck and Council approved the additional $30,000. This pumper compares to a pumper the volunteer firefighters were working toward that was priced at $450,000.