A pair of agricultural bills that Rep. Chad Ingels, R-District 64, worked on in his first session with the Iowa Legislature are awaiting the governor’s signature. He discussed the legislation on Thursday with the Daily Register.
One bill the Randalia hog and row-crop farmer sponsored seeks to revitalize Iowa’s butchery industry and create an ag department task force.
The other would allow certain animal feedlots to use an anaerobic digester to convert manure into biogas for electricity.
The butchery bill seeks to revitalize this field by appropriating $750,000 to expand processing across the state and explore how to expand training. It was sent to the governor May 28.
“It provides a grant program for our small lockers across the state to help them add new equipment or increase capacity so that they can better serve their farmers and customers that they work with,” Ingels said of the appropriation.
It would also create a task force under the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to explore establishing a butchery training program at a community college or regent university.
“A lot of things that we heard from the lockers was it’s really hard to get trained people to work there, and so we’re trying to find out how we can best serve that,” Ingels said. “That report is due at the end of the year, so that maybe we can work on it next session.”
Ingels heard about the need for this from local lockers.
“So I raise pigs and actually sell ... some of them through lockers,” he said. “So I’ve talked to Edgewood locker, Wadena locker, have also worked with Winthrop and some others that we’ve looked up to. And a lot of farmers I’ve talked to that like to use that to sell product and are really frustrated by the backlog we see a lot of the time.”
The Fairbank Locker and Processing told of similar backlogs to the Daily Register last summer, related to a meat shortage.
Outbreaks at major processors during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring caused emergency closures for sanitation. Then the governor declared them an essential service, causing them to reopen at reduced capacity in keeping with social distancing and hygiene practices health officials recommended.
In addition to the three-quarters million the bill seeks to appropriate, Ingels intends to ask the governor about additional federal stimulus funds that could go to further processing expansion.
“A year ago um through the CARES (Act) funding the Department of Ag put out $4 million for lockers across the state, kind of averaged about $35,000 per locker that they worked with — about a hundred lockers,” he said. “But through that application process they found another $3 million in need. And so this is going to kind of fit nicely and so we just need to find more dollars to get out if we can.”
Which of the three federal stimulus bills he would seek out he said bears further investigation.
“We’re going to kind of investigate that a little bit more, see what’ll work because it’s definitely economic development, it’s helping some of the COVID issues, and so i think it’s got a nice fit.”
DIGESTER BILL
Another bill would allow qualified “larger” confinement animal feedlots to use an anaerobic digester to convert manure into biogas for electricity and sets a maximum penalty of $10,000 for an air quality violation. The bill, House File 522 passed both chambers overwhelmingly — by at least three-fourths majority (75-18 in the House Feb. 23, 38-7 in the Senate May 17, and was sent to the governor on May 24. If signed it would take effect July 1.
“What this does for some of our larger livestock facilities — they can use a biogas created with manure, and so it digests the manure and the gas that comes off that they can capture and use for energy,” Ingels said.
He said on a trip to Germany a few years ago he witnessed smaller on-farm anaerobic digesters.
“These would be bigger ones and they’re trying to figure out the right sizing capacity to make them most efficient.”
“What the bill actually did it allows some of our biggest confinement facilities, whether they’re dairy or hog, if they’re above that threshold, they can utilize one of these biogas digesters to treat the manure... and so it captures captures energy it provides them another another option and energy production as well.”
“The electricity could be used on-farm or kind of put back into the grid as well,” Ingels said.
Facilities would go through the permitting process through the Iowa Department of Natural Resources as required.
“But if they wanted to put one of those in place then they could have more animals in their facility because of the use of that type of digester,” he said.
“It’ll treat it — it’ll take all the gaseous stuff off of it and it’ll be a little better smelling product,” he said.
At the minting of the bill, there were only four operating digesters in Iowa.
“Right and they’re pretty small ones,” Ingels said, and one larger one. “These are a little more prevalent out in California for some of the really big dairies.”
The Cedar Rapids Gazette cites academic studies saying digestion removes most of the pathogens from manure (April 29). It quoted the executive director of the American Biogas Council, Patrick Serfass, as saying this process has been used to treat wastewater for decades.
“It’s still going to have a lot of the nutrient content available for the crops,” Ingels said. “It’ll be handled a little differently but it would still be a safe process.”
“I believe Top Deck farms by Westgate, they have kind of a small research-size digester that they’ve had for a long time,” Ingels said. According to the Gazette which mentioned their operation May 24, Top Deck Holsteins is a 700-head operation.
“I’m not sure if they’re fully utilizing it now but they set it up as kind of a pilot demonstration type project. They’ve had it in place for quite a few years.”
But although this technology would allow CAFOs to expand the number of animals that they’re serving right now, Ingels doesn’t believe there are any operating in Fayette County that would be large enough to make such a discharge elimination system economically feasible.
“I don’t foresee any operation right now getting anywhere near that threshold,” he said of Fayette County operations.
“They could still put a digester in but there’s kind of an economy of scale going on there too, you need a certain amount of manure going into it to get the best economic return,” he said.
“It could be a situation too where some operations close together could partner and put it all into the digester.
“An engineer would definitely be involved to have it designed and done right,” he said. Interested facilities are advised to check with the DNR about pollutant discharge elimination system requirements and thresholds.
According to the Gazette, the DNR has issued two notices of violation related to on-farm digesters in the past three years, both connected with a digester near Riceville.