Two out of three ain’t bad, as Meat Loaf sang it.
That’s how many acts by Oelwein High School Large Group Speech students advanced to the state contest on Feb. 8 at Dubuque Senior after they earned coveted division I ratings at the district contest in Decorah last Saturday.
“They did excellent performances,” Coach Julie Williams said. “They will hopefully take even better performances to state contests through practicing and rehearsing.”
It’s especially good for the Oelwein Speech program.
“It’s the first time for a long time that we’ve had more than one group go to contest,” Williams said. “We’re trying to rebuild the program.”
Both group pieces that advanced were originals.
“Check-mate” is a short film that follows a group of kids who find a chess set in an attic, go on an adventure and end up back in the attic. It features Brooke Patterson, Brody Rogers, Ian Paul, Blake Perkins, Logan Cockerham, Riley Hamilton and Natalie Stasi. The students wrote the script and filmed it in addition to acting in it.
“Team Drama” is a spoof in which students announce a theatrical performance as if it were a football game. It features Laura Gibbs, Blake Perkins, Aryn Glew, Shalymar Evens, Samantha Dietrich, Chloe Short, Megan Baerg, Ella Schunk and Heidi Shoudy. Williams and Jennifer Sheckleton, who teaches at the alternative school, co-wrote the piece almost two decades ago.
The third piece they brought to districts was a scene from the musical “Mama Mia,” which the school put on this fall. It featured Patterson, Gibbs and Baerg.
At the district meet, judges comment after each performance, both verbally to students and in writing.
“We’ve been working on using judges’ comments and sharpening everything up,” Williams said.
In addition to the theater crowd, group speech drew several newcomers who were not in the musical last fall.
Williams hopes the trend will continue, that students will see the success and the fun their peers had in group speech and will decide to go out for individual speech.
Speech club teaches a host of transferable skills that will help students stand out in the job market, she said. To meet with a judge, students must be able to respond to a person who is giving them feedback, “definitely a job skill.” Working in a group, giving presentations and communicating effectively all help not only in job interviews but universally.
Williams needs individual submissions before Feb. 12. The first individual speech contest of the year, the district meet, will be Feb. 29.