On July 2, 2021 at 2:12 p.m. Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a roll over at Cedar Wapsi Road and Hwy 63.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, A 2005 Toyota Scion being driven by Ronald Garceau, 85, of Oelwein, was westbound on Cedar Wapsi Road. While attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Hwy. 63 traffic, the Scion pulled in front of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by Flete Gray, 69, of Maplewood, Minnesota.
The impact of the accident spun the Scion several times and caused the Silverado to veer south east through the median which causing the Silverado to flip and come to rest on it’s top in the northbound lanes.
The passenger in the Silverado, Patricia Hartman-Gray, 64, of Maplewood, and Garceau were both transported to Allen Hospital by Denver Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
Garceau was cited for failure to yield the right of way at the intersection.
Deputies were assisted by Denver Ambulance and ISP at the scene.