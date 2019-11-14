The fine arts passion of two Oelwein High School seniors will be transformed into a special showing Saturday, Nov. 16 in the high school. Megan Baerg and Brielle Belden will present an open house showing on fine arts in Oelwein schools as their senior seminar project. The open house, which is free and open to the public, will be noon to 5 p.m.
Brielle said persons attending will see a wide variety of exhibits showcasing all the fine arts possibilities that can be explored in the district. There will also be video productions from past programs, plays and musicals, as well as art exhibits of many mediums.
Both Brielle and Megan have strong backgrounds in music beginning with fifth grade band.
“I started as a flutist in fifth grade band and have stuck with it throughout all the grades. Now I also play piccolo and some percussion. Megan has also been very involved in the arts in both choir and band where she plays clarinet,” Brielle said. “We are both leaders in band as part of student leadership.”
Brielle said she and Megan
wanted to partner on this senior seminar project to draw attention to all the areas that fine arts encompasses.
“The open house is meant to be educational as well as a show. Through this project we voice support and awareness of the fine arts program in the school district,” Brielle said.
She said the school has been faced with a lot of budget cuts in recent years, not the least of which hit the fine arts program. The Florida trip for the band is one example where students have worked exceptionally hard to raise the funds to make the trip possible.
“Music isn’t free either. We need to purchase it for the Pops Concert, among other things,” Brielle said. “We want the community to know, hey, we’re still here, we want to do these things, so support is needed.”
Saturday’s fine arts show is free, and refreshments are included. Brielle and Megan encourage area residents to come and see what fine arts are all about at Oelwein High School.