The first of the Party in the Park Summer Series will take place Thursday, June 10 in Plaza Park, downtown Oelwein, from 5-8 p.m. This will also be the first event since 2019. Included in the festivities will be the crowning of Miss Oelwein 2021.
This year, two young women entered the contest, Abigail Patrick and Laney Smith. Each of them aspires to leadership roles in their community and beyond.
Abigail Patrick, 17, is the daughter of Amy and Ben Weber, and Shane Patrick. She considers herself a “people person” and enjoys being around other, while most importantly, making sure that everyone is treated equally. Abigail said being Miss Oelwein would bring her closer to her community and give her insight on more ways to help make positive impacts on people’s lives.
Abigail will be a senior at Oelwein High School in the fall. Her high school activities so far have included volleyball manager, basketball, track, choir and FFA where she is a club officer. In the community, Abigail volunteers for the monthly food truck, an opportunity she says has been a true realization of the needs of others.
“I love helping at Food Truck every month. By being there for others … it makes me feel good about the community I live in,” she said in her essay.
Abigail is also a recipient of “Whatever It Takes” awards. Away from school, she enjoys spending time with family and friends, and baking. Future plans include majoring in Early Childhood Education, first at Hawkeye Community College and then attaining a bachelor’s degree at Upper Iowa University.
Laney Smith, 17, is the daughter of Tammy and Chad Benter. She says she is easygoing and approachable, with plenty of optimism. Most important to Laney is to have a smile, because it makes others light up with a smile and feeling of warmth inside. She loves being involved in the community and would look forward to forming more relationships with citizens and businesses if selected to represent the town as Miss Oelwein.
Laney will be a senior at Oelwein High School in the fall. She has been heavily involved with BPA (Business Professionals of America), where she has learned more about public speaking and professional presentations, as well as making connections. She also participated in DECA, FFA, plays on the tennis team and is in choir. Laney also volunteers with the food truck, where she always feels a sense of accomplishment.
“I know by going there that I am helping the community. I want to make as many people feel loved and wanted as I can,” she said in her essay.
Laney is a member of National Honor Society, earned a sportsmanship award in tennis, is the OHS BPA president, and serves as an officer in DECA. Away from school Laney enjoys being with friends and family, kayaking, shopping and going on walks with her dog. She plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in Apparel Merchandising and Marketing, and follow that with a degree in business.
OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard hopes residents will attend Party in the Park, 5-8 p.m. on June 10 for some afternoon fun, a chance to relax, listen to Richie Lee & the Fabulous 50’s, welcome the new Miss Oelwein, have a beverage and food, sign up for prizes, and see friends after being mostly shuttered for the past year.