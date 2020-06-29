The Williams Wellness Center, which is attached to Oelwein High School, will host adult softball league manager meetings on Wednesday, July 15, at 6 p.m. for men's and 6:45 p.m. for coed. Requires team roster and fees. See sports for details.
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 81%
- Feels Like: 94°
- Heat Index: 94°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 84°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:32:29 AM
- Sunset: 08:49:48 PM
- Dew Point: 77°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 11mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 94°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 95°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 96°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 95°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 94°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SE @ 8mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Trending
Articles
- Oelwein’s Chief Logan named to new statewide task force
- Fire destroys buildings, equipment at farm near Maynard
- Woman arrested in 2018 Estling death
- More staff sought for Fairbank Police as chief leaves
- Council eases sidewalk café rules to help local businesses recover
- 2 years since death, Kaiden Estling remembered for sticking up for others
- Bushaw withdraws, urges Dems to support Grover for House 64
- Fatal crash Saturday on Highway 3 east of Readlyn
- Erickson to retire as Maynard City Clerk
- Fayette County Sheriff's Log
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.