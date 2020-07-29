Two yards is taking up a new significance in high school football.
During the coin toss, everyone involved should be two yards apart.
When coaches "interact" with officials, they should be two yards apart.
Players should be two yards apart when stretching or during drills.
These are among the suggestions from the Iowa High School Athletic Association in its "Return to Competition" guidance for football issued this week. The guidance also includes prohibitions, such as no spitting or handshakes.
As with summer sports, the guidance calls for social distancing and sanitizing as much as possible. For example, the IAHSAA recommends that every fourth down the game ball get traded out for a freshly sanitized one and each team have at least two attendants who sanitize the balls throughout the game.
The IAHSAA guidance recommends as much hand sanitizing as possible, such as each time a person goes on or comes off the field. It also encourages players to provide their own hand sanitizer or sanitizing wipes.
There will be mandatory two-minute time outs every four minutes of "game clock time" so teams can "properly sanitize and hydrate during the contest. The intermission between the first and second quarter and the third and fourth quarter should also be two minutes for the same reason.
The IAHSAA puts the onus on coaches to keep players six feet apart as much as possible, including avoiding "close congregating of players" while giving instruction. The guidance adds that the National Federation of State High School Associations' Sports Medicine Advisory Committee recommends that workouts be done in groups of the same five to 10 players.
Players will have more space along the sidelines to spread out. The IHSAA is expanding the team box during games to between the 10 yard lines. Coaches, however, are mostly required to stay inside the 25-yard lines.
The IAHSAA suggests schools consider whether roster limits (including travel rosters) should be implemented to improve social distancing.
The IAHSAA is encouraging, but not mandating, that masks be worn by players, game officials, chain gangs, ball retrievers, statisticians, managers, athletic trainers and coaches. It suggests players and coaches wear masks that are a solid color. It doesn't matter what color.
Plastic shields covering the entire face (unless clear and integrated into the face mask and attached to the helmet) shall not be allowed during games, however.
Players should not take out their mouth guards, but if they do they should sanitize their hands, the guidance says.
Players should cover up as much of their skin as possible. "Using long sleeved dry weave shirts and tights can cover bare skin," the guidance says.
Water is to be consumed only. Players should not rinse their mouth, rinsing their mouth piece, or pour water on their faces or necks.
Scrimmages between schools as well as intra-squad scrimmages are permissible.
At the conclusion of each game, stadium facilities must be completely sanitized.