...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Expected from Midnight Tonight
through Sunday Morning...
.Wind chills of 20 to 30 below tonight and Saturday morning, and
from 25 to 35 below from Saturday night into Sunday morning for
southeast Minnesota and much of northeast Iowa and western
Wisconsin.
If you have to go out in the cold, be sure to wear several layers
of warm clothing.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 to 30
below tonight and Saturday morning, and from 25 to 35 below for
Saturday night and Sunday morning.
* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&