The U-Build a Bat Box program is set Monday, Feb. 22, at Fontana Park Nature Center, 1883 125th St., Hazleton. Material pickup will be 12-4 p.m.

Cost is $10 and includes all materials, a paper plan and a video of how to assemble the box. Find the event under Buchanan County Events at mycountyparks.com to register. If unable to pick up at posted time shown above, call Michael Maas, 319-636-2617 or email mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us to set up a different time.

 
 
 
 
 

