IOWA CITY — Almost 900 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa earned president’s list status for their academic work at the conclusion of the 2020 fall semester. In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the 2020 spring semester, and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade-point average (4.0 is an A) in all academic subjects for the 2020 fall semester.
Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U), pass/fail (P/F), or pass/non-pass (P/N) basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the president’s list.
The following area students were named to the UI President’s List for the fall semester:
Ericka Barloon of Independence, College of Education; Primary program of study: Music Education
Delaney Baumgartner of Strawberry Point, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary program of study: Political Science
Matthew Decker of Independence, College of Engineering; Primary program of study: Chemical Engineering
Nick Gorman of Winthrop, College of Engineering; Primary program of study: Electrical Engineering
Sydney Hearn of Independence, Tippie College of Business; Primary program of study: Finance
Maria Kayser of Fairbank, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary program of study: Political Science
Grace Milroy of Brandon, College of Engineering; Primary program of study: Electrical Engineering
Tatiana Myers of Dunkerton, College of Nursing; Primary program of study: Nursing