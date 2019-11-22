Ugly holiday season sweaters have been in fashion for at least seven years for people in Fairbank interested in helping others.
The seventh annual Ugly Sweater Party will be from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Fairbank American Legion, 109 E. Main Street. Admission if $5.
“This year we will be donating 100 percent of all money to the Fairbank American Legion for necessary repairs and improvements,” said Joseph Little, one of the organizers.
The party will include an Ugliest Sweater Contest later in the evening with the winner receiving a gift card and trophy along with bragging rights.
There will also be games and a DJ playing music.
The community fundraiser began with Wapsie Valley alumni Connor Wood and Joseph Little. Originally a garage party at which guests were invited to wear their ugly Christmas sweaters, it has since grown to become a way to support people in the Fairbank community.
“Last year we were able to raise over $2,000 for the Carson McGrane Scholarship and we plan to keep growing this event to keep helping out within our community,” Little said.
Carson, 12, a Wapsie Valley seventh-grader, died in 2018 in a lawn-mowing accident. His family set up the scholarship fund.
The party has also donated to the Veterans Memorial Park project in Fairbank in 2016, and for Brody Kleitch, in 2017.
Kleitch, when he was a Wapsie Valley sixth-grader in 2017, was diagnosed with the bone cancer Osteosarcoma.
This year’s party will also have a silent auction with donations from local businesses.
“Myself, Connor Woods and our wives are looking forward to bringing everyone together for the holidays along with raising money for a good cause,” Little said.
And one more thing, the party will begin with free beer, he said.