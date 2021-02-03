IOWA CITY — More than 7,400 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester. Area students earning academic excellence with inclusion on the dean’s list are:
Kennedy Amos of Winthrop, College of Education; Primary Area of Study: Elementary Education
Michael Bagge of Independence, College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Mechanical Engineering
Dalton Bantz of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Cinema
Ericka Barloon of Independence, College of Education; Primary Area of Study: Music Education
Delaney Baumgartner of Strawberry Point, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Political Science
Laken Borrett of Jesup, Tippie College of Business; Primary Area of Study: Management
Zander Britt of West Union, College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Mechanical Engineering
Cassidy Brunscheon of Readlyn, Tippie College of Business; Primary Area of Study: Marketing
Abigail Buzynski of Fairbank, Carver College of Medicine; Primary Area of Study: Radiation Sciences
Tucker Chorpening of Rowley, College of Education; Primary Area of Study: English Education
Weller Clark of West Union, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Psychology
Kanyon Cooksley of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Journalism and Mass Communication
Matthew Decker of Independence, College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Chemical Engineering
Austin Duffy of Hazleton, College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Civil Engineering
Helena Fantz of Fayette, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Health and Human Physiology
Josie Fischels of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Journalism and Mass Communication
Samantha Frost of Stanley, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Ancient Civilization
Jack Gorman of Winthrop, College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Environmental Engineering
Nick Gorman of Winthrop, College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Electrical Engineering
Kelsey Gruber of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Human Physiology
Holly Haberman of Fairbank, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Journalism and Mass Communication
Sydney Hearn of Independence, Tippie College of Business; Primary Area of Study: Finance
Noreasa Higgins of Brandon, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: English
Makenzie Homan of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Human Physiology
Jered Jensen of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Pre-Business
Miranda Johansen of Elgin, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Radiation Sciences Interest
Maria Kayser of Fairbank, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Political Science
Kaylee Kortenkamp of Winthrop, College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Biomedical Engineering
Sophia Leuck of Elgin, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Pre-Business
Avery Liss of Independence, College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Undeclared Engineering
Regan Liss of Independence, College of Public Health; Primary Area of Study: Public Health
Reese Manderfield of Waucoma, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Psychology
Ailis McCardle of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Journalism and Mass Communication
Grace Milroy of Brandon, College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Electrical Engineering
Tatiana Myers of Dunkerton, College of Nursing; Primary Area of Study: Nursing
Madelyn Nederhoff of Sumner, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Health and Human Physiology
Joshua Peterson of Oelwein, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Biology
Kira Reed of Independence, College of Nursing; Primary Area of Study: Nursing
Avri Ruffcorn of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Global Health Studies
Parker Sweeney of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Biology
Elsie VanDaele of Fairbank, Tippie College of Business; Primary Area of Study: Business Direct Admission
Emma Wedemeier of Westgate, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Public Health Interest
Kyle Wessels of Aurora, Carver College of Medicine; Primary Area of Study: Radiation Sciences