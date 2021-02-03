Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

IOWA CITY — More than 7,400 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester. Area students earning academic excellence with inclusion on the dean’s list are:

Kennedy Amos of Winthrop, College of Education; Primary Area of Study: Elementary Education

Michael Bagge of Independence, College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Mechanical Engineering

Dalton Bantz of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Cinema

Ericka Barloon of Independence, College of Education; Primary Area of Study: Music Education

Delaney Baumgartner of Strawberry Point, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Political Science

Laken Borrett of Jesup, Tippie College of Business; Primary Area of Study: Management

Zander Britt of West Union, College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Mechanical Engineering

Cassidy Brunscheon of Readlyn, Tippie College of Business; Primary Area of Study: Marketing

Abigail Buzynski of Fairbank, Carver College of Medicine; Primary Area of Study: Radiation Sciences

Tucker Chorpening of Rowley, College of Education; Primary Area of Study: English Education

Weller Clark of West Union, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Psychology

Kanyon Cooksley of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Journalism and Mass Communication

Matthew Decker of Independence, College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Chemical Engineering

Austin Duffy of Hazleton, College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Civil Engineering

Helena Fantz of Fayette, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Health and Human Physiology

Josie Fischels of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Journalism and Mass Communication

Samantha Frost of Stanley, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Ancient Civilization

Jack Gorman of Winthrop, College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Environmental Engineering

Nick Gorman of Winthrop, College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Electrical Engineering

Kelsey Gruber of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Human Physiology

Holly Haberman of Fairbank, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Journalism and Mass Communication

Sydney Hearn of Independence, Tippie College of Business; Primary Area of Study: Finance

Noreasa Higgins of Brandon, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: English

Makenzie Homan of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Human Physiology

Jered Jensen of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Pre-Business

Miranda Johansen of Elgin, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Radiation Sciences Interest

Maria Kayser of Fairbank, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Political Science

Kaylee Kortenkamp of Winthrop, College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Biomedical Engineering

Sophia Leuck of Elgin, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Pre-Business

Avery Liss of Independence, College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Undeclared Engineering

Regan Liss of Independence, College of Public Health; Primary Area of Study: Public Health

Reese Manderfield of Waucoma, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Psychology

Ailis McCardle of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Journalism and Mass Communication

Grace Milroy of Brandon, College of Engineering; Primary Area of Study: Electrical Engineering

Tatiana Myers of Dunkerton, College of Nursing; Primary Area of Study: Nursing

Madelyn Nederhoff of Sumner, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Health and Human Physiology

Joshua Peterson of Oelwein, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Biology

Kira Reed of Independence, College of Nursing; Primary Area of Study: Nursing

Avri Ruffcorn of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Global Health Studies

Parker Sweeney of Independence, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Biology

Elsie VanDaele of Fairbank, Tippie College of Business; Primary Area of Study: Business Direct Admission

Emma Wedemeier of Westgate, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Primary Area of Study: Public Health Interest

Kyle Wessels of Aurora, Carver College of Medicine; Primary Area of Study: Radiation Sciences

