The following Upper Iowa Athletic Home Events attendance policies will remain in place through Sunday, Feb. 21. At this time, all winter sport home contests will be concluded. The policies below are in place for the men’s basketball games against Minnesota State University, Mankato on Feb. 12-13 and the women’s basketball games against Winona State University on Feb. 19-20. The Peacock Athletics Department will announce attendance policies for spring sport home contests in early March.
For basketball games, attendance is still invite-only. No public access to home or visitor fans.
Each UIU student-athlete and coach will be allowed four (4) tickets per game
Visiting teams will not be provided tickets at this time
A total of 50 tickets will be made available to Upper Iowa students for each contest.
Tickets will be awarded using a lottery system.
Ticket requests must be submitted by the Wednesday of game week by 8 p.m.
To enter the student ticket lottery, fill out the following form — Student Tickets
The awarded ticket lists for each event will be announced by 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11 and 18.
Students who receive tickets through the lottery system will also receive a confirmation email Thursday morning with information regarding their attendance.
For those receiving an invite from a student-athlete or coach or through the lottery, you must adhere to the guidelines below.
All spectators will be asked to enter/exit at the main entrance to Dorman Memorial Gym. The main entrance is located on the north side of the facility.
Masks are required by all fans, game personnel, media members, administrators, coaches, and participants who are not on the court. Face masks must cover nose and mouth.
Spectators will not be allowed to sit on the first three rows of bleachers.
Physical distancing must be maintained between families/groups.
Sections will be marked off for each group & are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Seating will not be allowed on the west side of Dorman Gym to ensure team bench areas and Tier 1 individuals are properly protected.
Fans are not allowed on the playing surface at any time prior to, during or after the game or dual.
Fans are not to congregate in the Dorman Memorial Gym lobby prior to, during or after the game or dual.
Information to know prior to attending games/duals at UIU.
The concession stand will not be open. Fans are allowed to bring in their own food/drinks.
Doors will open one hour prior to tipoff or dual start.
Gameday programs will not be printed this year. Programs will be digital for each game or dual and can be found at the following website: UIUPeacocks.com/programs. Instructions and help for access to the digital program in Dorman Memorial Gymnasium will be available.
All four remaining Upper Iowa home games have several live options for those that cannot attend. All games will have live stats, an online webcast through the NSIC Network and will be broadcasted across Eastern Iowa on KCRG-TV 9.2 or 9.3.