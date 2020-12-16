FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University (UIU) has partnered with OnlineDegree.com to help bridge more adult students toward a college education. This partnership allows prospective UIU students to meet some of their general education requirements through OnlineDegree.com's self-paced online courses … tuition-free.
Not only can prospective students benefit from a reduction in educational costs, it helps these learners overcome traditional barriers that often inhibit adult students from pursuing their degree.
OnlineDegree.com works with participating accredited universities to award transfer credit for students' completion of the courses. The free learning platform provides adult learners the ability to earn college credit toward their degree through a series of college-level courses.
Adult students, who are often faced with prohibitive family and work responsibilities, are able to take the first steps toward their degree through the available online courses without traditional applications, entrance exams or tuition.
"In a post-pandemic world, working adults across the country are urgently in demand for new skills and education available online," says Grant Aldrich, Founder of OnlineDegree.com. "Upper Iowa University was one of the early leaders in distance learning and has been at the forefront of online higher education since. The partnership provides a fantastic educational opportunity for students across the country."
For over 150 years, UIU has been preparing students to succeed-in the classroom and in the world. With a main campus in Fayette, Iowa, UIU's reputation grows from its unique online course offerings and affordability. The University has 21 education locations across the United States and is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, flexible, quality programs online since 1999 and through distance learning since 1973.
"Upper Iowa University is proud to offer our students an advanced education today so they may grow their opportunities for tomorrow," said Doug Binsfeld, UIU vice president for academic and student affairs. "Our partnership with OnlineDegree.com will allow us to help even more adult students achieve their professional goals."
With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. UIU students often juggle multiple commitments outside of their educational pursuits, and the flexible schedules help students succeed.
On a mission to make higher education more affordable and accessible for everyone, OnlineDegree.com is a team of startup veterans and leading academics who believe everyone should have the ability to go to college.
Through its free platform, students can test drive different courses and subjects on their own schedule, be better prepared for college-level coursework, and could receive college credits toward their degree at participating universities throughout the United States.
Through the partnership with OnlineDegree.com, prospective UIU students will have 45 units of available credit that could be applied toward their degree. For more information, potential students can visit uiu.edu/onlinedegree.com or www.onlinedegree.com.