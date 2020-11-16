The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has released its basketball and wrestling schedules for the 2020-21 academic year. To mitigate COVID-19 exposure, schools will only compete against one opponent each week of the season.
The NSIC men's and women's basketball schedules will consist of 16 games played over 8 weeks with teams playing the same opponent at one site on back-to-back days. The season will start with two non-conference games against one NSIC out-of-division opponent. The conference schedule will then consist of 14 games with teams playing each member of its division twice. For this season, the NSIC will only crown a North Division and South Division Champion.
The NSIC wrestling schedule will consist of six duals starting the second week of January and concluding the second week of February. Schools will compete against six of its nine conference opponents. A regular season champion will be crowned based on win percentage from the six duals.
In regards to Upper Iowa's home games and duals, the Peacock athletics department continues to discuss attendance policies and will release as the season approaches.
Upper Iowa and KCRG-TV/Gray Television are wrapping up this year's agreement to once again broadcast all home games and duals on KCRG-TV 9.2 and 9.3 across Eastern Iowa and all games and duals will be webcast and be accompanied by live stats and results as well.
Upper Iowa and the Northern Sun will continue to monitor the landscape and conditions surrounding the pandemic, locally, regionally, and nationally, and make any decisions or announcements, at a later date, as necessary.
PEACOCK WOMEN'S AND MEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Jan. 2-3, in Fayette, vs. St. Cloud State University
Jan. 8-9, in Fayette, vs. University of Sioux Falls
Jan. 15-16, in Marshall, Minn., vs. Southwest Minnesota State University
Jan. 22-23, in Wayne, Neb. vs. Wayne State College
Jan. 29-30, in Fayette, vs. Augustana University
Feb. 5-6, in Fayette, vs. Concordia University, St. Paul
Feb. 12-13, in Mankato, Minn., vs. Minnesota State University, Mankato
Feb. 19-20, in Winona, Minn., vs. Winona State University
Feb. 26-28, in Sioux Falls, S.D. NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament
PEACOCK WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Jan. 7, in Fayette, vs. Northern State University
Jan. 14, in Moorhead, Minn., vs. Minnesota State University Moorhead
Jan. 21, in Fayette, vs. Minnesota State University, Mankato
Jan. 28, Fayette, Iowa University of Wisconsin-Parkside
Feb. 4, in Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Augustana University
Feb. 11, St. Cloud, Minn., vs. St. Cloud State University
Feb. 28, in Aberdeen, S.D., NCAA Super Region V Championships