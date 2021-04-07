WEST UNION — Upper Iowa University denies allegations made in former employee Katherine Thomas’s discrimination lawsuit.
Thomas, 59, taught for 28 years in the university’s English Department. In her lawsuit filed March 9 in Fayette County District Court, she accuses her former employer of retaliating against her for complaining about workplace discrimination.
The university filed its six-page response in Fayette County District Court on March 31.
The university said all employment actions taken that affected Thomas were done in “good faith and for legitimate, lawful, nondiscriminatory and non-retaliatory reasons.”
The university asked the court to rule in its favor and award it costs and expenses incurred because of the lawsuit.
The university is being represented by the Emily S. Hildebrand Pontius and Brandon R. Underwood of the Frederikson and Byron law firm of Des Moines.
The university also said that Thomas was an “at-will” employee whose employment could be terminated at any time with or without cause.
Thomas is seeking unspecified damages for emotional distress, mental anguish, compensatory relief, attorney fees, and court costs as well as further any relief the court deems just and equitable.
Thomas filed a complaint with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission in September 2020 and on Jan. 29, commission issued her a right-to-sue letter.
Thomas is being represented by the Melissa D. Hasso and Emily E. Wilson of the Sherinian and Hasso Law Firm of Des Moines.