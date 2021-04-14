FAYETTE — The issue of sexual assault on American college and university campuses is receiving a lot of focus this month. Upper Iowa University faculty and staff are lending their support to raise awareness as well.
This past Tuesday, the university hosted an event called “The Perfect Party” to shine a spotlight on the issue of sexual assault. The event is a part of the Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign taking place across the country.
Joy Jager is the Project Stand Up Coordinator for the UIU campus. A grant from the Office on Violence Against Women within the U.S. Department of Justice is funding the project. Jager has been advocating for the victims of sexual assault for over 25 years. She has been at UIU for the last 10 years.
The project aims to promote a violence-free atmosphere on campus concerning gender-related issues, Jager explained.
“We started hosting these events in 2018," she said. "Of course, with COVID we were not able to have one last year.”
On Tuesday, the set up in the Student Center on campus consisted of several tables set up in the ballroom. Each table had volunteer student workers operating them. Each table focused on a particular aspect of the problem. Among the representatives were on-campus sororities, the Riverview Center, and the local Fayette Police Department.
Fayette Police Chief Benjamin Davis was present at the event with two of the department’s officers. They made themselves available to answer questions about law enforcement’s role in efforts to combat sexual abuse. Davis pointed out that the statute of limitations on sexual assault cases does not expire for 10 years.
“That gives us plenty of time to work a case,” he said.
One could find a wide range of information brochures, promotional items (lapel pins, pocket notebooks, magnetic message displays for attachment to appliances, etc.) Volunteers were eager to share vital statistics and facts about the extent of sexual assault with attendees.
A handout from the Helping Services for Youth & Families organization stated that 80% of parents believe dating violence is not an issue. In comparison, 81% of teens believe dating violence is a serious issue.
The Fayette County Board of Supervisors lent their support to the effort to raise awareness by publishing a proclamation on Monday establishing April as the Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Anyone interested in obtaining help or just get more information about the problem of sexual assault issues can contact their local police or visit the websites for Riverview Center Organization and Helping Services for Youth & Families organization.