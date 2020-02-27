The Upper Iowa women and men's track and field teams will compete at the 2019-20 NSIC Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29 at Myers Field House on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Field events will begin at noon on Friday and track events will start shortly after around 1 p.m. The action continues Saturday with field events beginning at 9:30 a.m. and track finals starting at 1:30 p.m.
Upper Iowa will be sending 22 athletes to compete at the NSIC Indoor Track and Field Championships including 9 women and 13 men.
Brinn Grunder will lead the women into the weekend as the reigning NSIC Indoor Weight Throw Champion, while two other Indoor All-NSIC performers return from last season in the form of Cassiddy Wilson and Kenzie Soeken. The men will be competing at the championships for the first time.
Women: Brinn Grunder (Shot Put/Weight Throw), Kortney Lightfoot (60m Hurdles), Kenzie Soeken, Cassiddy Wilson, Ellie Loesch, Jade Martin, Jenna Ross (4x400m), Cassiddy Wilson (600m), Ashley Brady (Triple Jump), Ellie Loesch (200m), and Christonna Shafranski (600m).
Men: Michael Douglas (Long Jump/Triple Jump/High Jump), Iberius Jenkins (High Jump), Zach Dingbaum (Pole Vault, Triple Jump), Avery Jensen, Samuel Thomas, Andrew Paskey, Brady Krupa, Kaden Ludwig (4x400m), Brady Krupa (60m Hurdles), Collin Kime (60m Hurdles), Kaden Ludwig (200m), Rory Larsen (Weight Throw), Conrad Macklin (Shot Put), Timothi McMaster (200m), and Jaylen Hobson (Long Jump).
On the men's side, Minnesota State is the eight-time defending champion. The Mavericks are ranked 14th in the latest USTFCCCA National Team Computer Rankings. On the women's side, the University of Mary, the two-time defending champions are ranked 16th entering the championships.
Minnesota State is ranked sixth in the nation entering the championships. A total of 15 schools will compete for the women's championship, while the men's championship field will include 12 teams.
The NSIC Student Athlete Advisory Committees (SAAC) have organized a Penny War that will take place during the 2020 NSIC Indoor Track and Field Championships. All proceeds from the event will benefit Special Olympics.