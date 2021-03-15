Weather Alert

...Snow Continues With Difficult Travel... .Early this afternoon moderate to heavy snow continues from southeast Minnesota through northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, slowly shifting north. Visibility in the heavier snow has been reduced to 1/4 mile at times with slippery roads and accidents reported. Snowfall of 3 to 6 inches has been reported so far across parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Snow will continue to gradually spread across the Interstate 90 corridor in Wisconsin this afternoon while snow will diminish from the south and west over northeast Iowa through late afternoon. Light freezing drizzle is possible into the evening as the snow exits. If you must go out, be sure to check road conditions prior to departing and be prepared for difficult travel. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&