FAYETTE — Upper Iowa suffered a 3-2 loss for the second consecutive time on Sunday afternoon. After going down 2-0 early on, the Peacocks were able to tie things up at two with Northwood University. However, the Timberwolves scored the final goal of the day in the 81st minute to secure the win. UIU moves to 0-2 while NWU goes to 1-1 on the year.

For the Peacocks, Tate Lofdahl had two assists, Stan Cargill had one goal on four shots, and Frider Blunck had one goal on four shots. Goalie Reighly Schultz made 13 saves. 

UP NEXT: UIU to travel to University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Sunday, March. 21.

