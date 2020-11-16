The Upper Iowa shotgun sports team participated in the MidwayUSA Foundation 2020 Hometown Challenge virtual shoot during the month of October. The competition comprised of two disciplines; American singles trap and American skeet.
Over 600 competitors submitted scores who were divided into classes by age; youth (14 and under), high school/college (14-25), and adult (26+). UIU was placed into the 15-25 age range that consisted of high school and collegiate sportsmen.
Three Peacocks claimed five top three finishes both in the division and overall:
• Jayden Shaw finished in first place in American trap as he hit 50/50 targets. In American skeet, Shaw claimed third place as he connected on 48 out of 50.
• Brady Carrigan placed third in American trap thanks to a 48/50 rate. Carrigan also hit 43/50 targets in American skeet.
• Ty Parsons earned first place in American skeet as he failed to miss a single target. Parsons also placed second in American trap as he struck 49 out of 50 clays making for just one total miss in the entire competition.
Also competing for Upper Iowa was Matthew Moore, Brady Emswiler and Mikel Brown. Moore marked 47/50 targets in trap and 37/50 in skeet. Emswiller took out 46/50 in trap while posting a 44/50 mark in skeet. Brown connected on 46/50 in trap and 33/50 in skeet.
The MidwayUSA Foundation donates the entirety of the entry fees to the endowment of the donor's choice and matches the amount. As a result of Upper Iowa's six competitors, $240 was donated in the team's name.
The Peacocks are awaiting results for another virtual competition run by the ACUI and will compete again in the spring.