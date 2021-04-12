SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Upper Iowa University softball team secured a sweep of their road doubleheader against the University of Sioux Falls on Sunday, April 11.
In the first game, the Peacocks turned 13 hits into a 3-2 win. Jesup freshman Kristin Sadler had one hit as the designated player.
In game 2, Upper Iowa scored the lone run of game in the top of the first inning. Sidney Wilcox pitched seven shutout innings, striking out four to get the win.
On Saturday, Upper Iowa was swept in a doubleheader against Southwest Minnesota State University. The Mustangs won 4-3 and 4-0.
Upper Iowa is now to a record of 8-17 (4-8 NSIC) this season while USF falls to 12-14 (6-6 NSIC) on the year.