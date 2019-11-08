FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University’s (UIU) Center for International Education invites the entire Peacock community to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange programs worldwide as part of International Education Week Monday, November 18 — Friday, November 22. A joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education, the annual event promotes programs that attract future leaders from the United States and abroad to study, learn and exchange experiences.
UIU’s schedule includes the following public events:
Monday, November 18 (International Dress Day) – Everyone is encouraged to wear clothing of their respective heritage throughout the day. In addition, the UIU World Cup Soccer Tournament begins at 6:30 p.m. in Rec Center. Prizes will be awarded to the winning soccer team.
Tuesday, November 19 – With the assistance of UIU’s Career Development office, learn ways to effectively discuss travel or education abroad experiences during an interview. This also includes experiences from the perspective of international students. The event will be held from 12:15 — 12:45 p.m. in the Student Life Conference Room, located on the second floor of the Student Center. International Trivia Night will be held from 7 — 8:30 p.m. in the Student Center ballrooms. Prizes will be awarded; snacks and refreshments will be served.
Thursday, November 21 – A Study Abroad Fair will be held 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. in the Student Center, followed by an international coffee and language learning hour from 3 — 4 p.m. New Zealand-themed treats will be served.
Friday, November 22 – It’s Henna Time from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. in the Student Center. A Study Abroad alumni session will be held from 12:15 — 12:45 p.m. in the Student Life Conference Room. International Karaoke Night will conclude the week’s activities from 7 — 9 p.m. in the Student Center.
Passport photos will be available at a special rate from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. throughout the week in the Student Life Suite, located in the Student Center. In addition, international food options will be available during the UIU Servery’s regular hours November 18, 21 and 22.
The UIU Center for International Education (CIE) is responsible for all initiatives related to internationalizing the Fayette Campus. The CIE assists with international admissions, international student and scholar services, education abroad, intensive English programming, and the UIU-Hong Kong location.