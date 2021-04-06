Fayette County Public Health will partner with Scott Pharmacy to vaccinate Upper Iowa University staff and students this Thursday, April 8.
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 55%
- Feels Like: 72°
- Heat Index: 72°
- Wind: 17 mph
- Wind Chill: 72°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:40:58 AM
- Sunset: 07:39:39 PM
- Dew Point: 55°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunshine early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Thunderstorms likely. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 16mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 16mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 16mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 16mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 16mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 10mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
