FAYETTE — The Upper Iowa University women and men's track and field teams will continue their 2020-21 season at the DWU Invitational hosted by Dakota Wesleyan University on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5 and 6. The Peacocks had to change competition plans for this weekend after the Mule Relays hosted by the University of Central Missouri were canceled. The men's team will compete on Friday, while the women take to the track on Saturday.
Trending Recipes
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 95%
- Feels Like: 10°
- Heat Index: 23°
- Wind: 15 mph
- Wind Chill: 10°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:19:36 AM
- Sunset: 05:24:23 PM
- Dew Point: 22°
- Visibility: 2.5 mi
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy with occasional rain late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Tomorrow
Periods of snow and windy. Morning high of 34F with temps falling to near 15. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Weather Alert
...Snow with Possible Blizzard Conditions Thursday and Thursday Night... .A wintry mix or rain will will spread into the area late Wednesday night or Thursday morning, changing to all snow by noon Thursday. The bulk of the snow will fall during the day Thursday and travel conditions will deteriorate rapidly. Northwest winds will then ramp up Thursday afternoon with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range into the overnight. This could cause blizzard conditions across southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and far southwest Wisconsin. Drifting snow will be found areawide. Travel could become dangerous in some areas later Thursday afternoon into the overnight. There are uncertainties on storm strength, which will influence how much snow could fall. Anticipate adjustments to forecast amounts as details are refined. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Whiteout conditions may occur, severely impacting travel due to blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 15mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 15mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 16mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 16mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 16mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 17mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSE @ 17mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 18mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 18mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 18mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 16mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 16mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Trending
Articles
- O-Town moves uptown
- Westendorf steps down as Maynard Fire Chief
- Fayette County Fair announces grandstand headliner
- Iowa State University announces fall 2020 Dean's List
- Clayton County Sheriff's Log
- Union edges Oelwein girls, 27-24
- OHS rehearsing ‘The Little Mermaid’ for March 19-20 performance
- Career program shapes up at Wapsie
- Oelwein McDonald’s remodel to begin Feb. 7
- Northeast Iowa sees up to nearly 7 inches of snow
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.