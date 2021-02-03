Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAYETTE — The Upper Iowa University women and men's track and field teams will continue their 2020-21 season at the DWU Invitational hosted by Dakota Wesleyan University on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5 and 6. The Peacocks had to change competition plans for this weekend after the Mule Relays hosted by the University of Central Missouri were canceled. The men's team will compete on Friday, while the women take to the track on Saturday.

