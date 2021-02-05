SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — North Fayette Valley and Wapsie Valley graduates helped the No. 16 Upper Iowa University wrestling team narrowly defeat Augustana College, 18-16, in Sioux Fall on Thursday.
In the dual meet, UIU and Upper Iowa split the 10 bouts. In five extra matches the Peacocks won three.
Although sophomores Jordan Baumler, of Sumner, and Donny Schmit, of Readlyn, lost their matches in the team dual, they prevented Augustana from gaining enough team points to win.
Schmit, a Wapsie Vally graduate, lost 12-11 in his 133-pound match against Augustana's Brandon Carroll. Baumler, a North Fayette Valley graduate, lost a 5-2 decision over No. 10-ranked Seven Hajas. In each case, Augustana gained only 3 team points. Victories by 8-14 points net teams 4 points. Pins are worth 6 team points.
UIU wrestlers getting wins in the dual were Kaden Anderlik at 125 with a 9-3 decision, Eric Faught at 149 with a 10-4 decision, Chase Luensman at 157 with a 12-5 decision, Scott Kellenberger at 165 with a pin at 1:39, and Zach Ryg at 197 with a 6-4 decision.
In the extra matches, UIU junior Bodie Garnier, of Sumner, secured the final win of the night at heavyweight against Edward Hajas. Garnier won 8-2 fueled by three takedowns
UP NEXT: Upper Iowa will take on the No. 1 Huskies of St. Cloud State University next Thursday, Feb. 11 in St. Cloud, Minn. The dual will be the final regular season dual for both teams.