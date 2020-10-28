FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Upper Iowa women's bowling team opened up their 2020-21 season placing seventh at the Bearcat Hammer Open on Oct. 23-25 at the St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights, Ill. The tournament was hosted by the nation's top ranked, Mckendree University Bearcats. The Peacocks' play was good enough to place ahead of fellow GLVC-member Drury University.
On day one, the team competed in baker match play format. The Peacocks struggled going 0-5 on the day. Upper Iowa lost a close game one 884-816 to Lewis University. The Peacocks then lost game two to Mckendree University by a 916-814 count.
Upper Iowa then fell to Valparaiso University 898-791. Upper Iowa moved to 0-4 after an impressive performance by Stephen F. Austin University where UIU was outscored 1097-725.
The Peacocks lost their final game of the day against #10 Youngstown State University by a 833-818 count.
On day two, the team again competed in match play format where they picked up their first win of the weekend. Upper Iowa went 1-4 on the day, moving to 1-9 through two days of play.
In game one, the Peacocks faced off against Maryville University winning by a narrow 855-845 count.
Game two resulted in a 873-833 loss to Drury University.
The Peacocks fell in game three 987-799 in their second bout versus Youngstown State University.
Upper Iowa moved to 1-3 after losing to Valparaiso University 866-724.
In the final game of the day, the team fell to SFA again by a 953-747 count.
On day three, the teams competed in a three match, matchplay contest. Upper Iowa fell in their first match to Drury 857-791 before falling to Lewis and beating Drury to finish the tournament with a 2-11 record.
PEACOCK PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT — Alex Drombrowski led the Peacocks in total pins with 1,011, high-game with 202 in game three, and average round knocking down 168.5 pins per round.
UP NEXT — Upper Iowa will compete next at the SFA Ladyjack Classic on Nov. 13-14 at Sheridan Lanes in Kenosha, Wis