The state's economic recovery is improving, says U.S. Labor Dept.
Due to Iowa's economic recovery, the U.S. Department of Labor has notified Iowa that it has "triggered off" of the unemployment Extended Benefits (EB) program, making Iowans no longer eligible for the program. This means Iowa's insured unemployment rate has averaged below 5% for the last 13 weeks.
The last payable week on the EB program is the week ending Oct. 31, 2020. Iowans who were counting on their weekly extended benefits check to get them through for a few more weeks, will see those funds coming to an end by mid-November.
According to information from Iowa Workforce Development, Extended Benefits cannot be paid to any claimant for weeks of unemployment after Oct. 31, even if they have not yet received 13 weeks of EB.
The state’s Extended Benefits program was put in place May 17, when the 13-week average insured unemployment rate reached 5%. At that time Iowans were eligible for State EB as long as unemployment rates were still triggered “on” (5% or higher).
Iowans who lose EB may be eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. Claimants may apply for PUA at https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/pua-information
For additional information regarding entitlement to unemployment insurance benefits, visit https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/.