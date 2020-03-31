CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa Athletics has postponed the 2020 Rally in the Valley because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 12th-annual event was scheduled for April 18. The date for the rescheduled event has not been determined.
