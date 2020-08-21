CEDAR FALLS — University of Northern Iowa Director of Athletics David Harris announced this week that UNI Athletics will not induct a Hall of Fame class for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With the postponement of fall sports and the challenges involved with travel and meeting in large groups due to the pandemic, we feel it would be a disservice to our inductees and their families to induct a class this year," Harris said. "We did not make this decision lightly, but we feel like it is the best determination at this time."
The decision was made with the potential for inductees or their families making long-distance road trips across state lines and the current restrictions on holding large gatherings in mind. While a virtual event was a logistical option, the department and the Hall of Fame Committee did not feel like a virtual event honored the inductees in a fashion befitting the honor.
The athletics department is planning to have an in-person hall of fame ceremony in the fall of 2021.