Junior guard Malayna Kiel cut through the Union defense, rolled the ball off her extended fingertips and cut the visitors’ lead to 3 points.
Unfortunately for the Huskies, they ran out of time. The game clock expired as the ball shook off the net. The Knights won the non-conference matchup, 27-24.
The next time these teams will see each other in the regular season, they will be conference foes, however. The Huskies will depart the Northeast Iowa Conference in favor of the North Iowa Cedar League next season.
Kiel led all scorers with 17 points. Freshman Natalie Crandall scored Oelwein’s other 7 points.
The Huskies sank only one 3-pointer, put in by Kiel.
Reagan Sorensen led Union with 10 points.
Union improved its season record to 3-14. Oelwein fell to 3-16.