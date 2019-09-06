Oelwein Area United Way hosted a Business After 5 at the Community Plaza Wednesday evening for the annual campaign kick-off. The theme for the 2019 United Way campaign is “Give Where You Live,” and the goal is set at $75,000. Guests enjoyed a catered meal from Mona’s Firepit Pub & Grill, along with a selection of beverages.
This year 11 local helping agencies will be supported through the Oelwein Area United Way, Rise LTD., Big Brothers Big Sisters, DARE, Girl Scouts, Helping Services for Youth & Families, Meals On Wheels, Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp., Oelwein Community Plaza, Parent Share & Support, Puppet Pals & Kindhearted Kids, and Riverview Center.
United Way Board Vice President Sarah Scheel recognized past board members Bob Bouska, Courtney Bryan, Ashley Ehn, Emma (Widner) Fangman, and Wendy Irvine.
The much-anticipated Jag Award is always a highlight of the annual kick-off. Marybeth Jaggard, widow of the late Dr. Robert Jaggard for whom the award is named, was on hand to make the presentation, which is kept a guarded secret.
United Way Board member Paul Schmitz introduced the awardee, joking, “This person has been on the Oelwein Area United Way Board for so long that no one can remember him not being there.”
He went on to say the recipient has been an officer on the board for many years, gets called upon to remember rules and history, attends all United Way fundraisers and is always a volunteer for the clean-up committee, as well as a keen supporter of the beverage garden. All joking aside, Schmitz said the awardee is active in his community as a volunteer firefighter, in his church serving on a committee, Rotary Club and the OCAD Board. He then announced Jon King as the 2019 Jag Award recipient.
Gold Awards were presented to Alliant Energy and Veridian Credit Union for their continued support of major United Way projects.
Wings Park second grade teacher Veronica Prouty was presented the 2018 Penny Campaign Award for her class from last school term that raised $257.53 from contributing their change to the campaign. The combined Penny Campaign total for last year was $2,400 throughout the participating classrooms in the district.
Corporate Donors for 2019 were announced: Alliant Energy, Arnold Motor Supply, Birdnow Motor Trade, Bodensteiner Implement, Casey’s General Store, Community Bank of Oelwein, East Penn Manufacturing, Fidelity Bank & Trust, Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Kwik Trip, Norby’s Farm Fleet, Oelwein Publishing (in kind), Pizza Hut, Transco Railway Products and Veridian Credit Union.
Vice-president Sarah Scheel encouraged everyone to help contribute to the success of United Way by taking part in fundraising events for 2019 which include a bowling event, Penny Campaign, Party in the Park beverage garden, and the upcoming Restaurant Days held each Wednesday through October.
A drawing for door prizes was held to conclude the kick-off, with Miss Oelwein Naomi Gaede assisting.