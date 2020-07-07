Unity for Black Lives event set Saturday evening at City Park

Oelwein resident Ryan Keeley and a group of friends representing Oelwein; Black Lives Matter, will host a public discussion on racism at Oelwein City Park this Saturday, July 11. The event will be from 7-8 p.m. in the center circle north from the airplane, in what used to be the old softball diamond.
“It’s an opportunity for our local community to discuss the current state of racism in our country, and how we can be more accepting, inclusive, and supportive to people of color,” Keeley said of the event. “We have been working with the Oelwein Police Department, and would like to invite you to City Park to hear from a few community members about combatting racism.”
Keeley said they encourage bringing signs, positive attitudes, willingness to learn and ability to have difficult discussions. Social distancing/masks are also encouraged among participants.
“We discourage disrespect of any kind. Opposing views are not disrespect, but treat others the way you want to be treated,” he said.
The hour-long open forum will also include an 8 minute, 46 second time of silence for George Floyd, and others who lost their lives to police brutality.
“Along with our moment of silence we are in the process of inviting a priest to aid those of faith in mourning those who have passed,” Keeley said.
Keeley said they are working hard before this event to make sure it is an effective and positive experience for everyone.
He suggested those with disabilities, or who wish to social distance more effectively, can come 30 minutes earlier (6:30 p.m.) and find space to park or stand. Participants are also welcome to stay in their cars and show support from there if they are concerned.
Discussion topics include racism, police brutality, micro aggressions, and privilege, so they leave the decision to parents on bringing their children.
A rain date for the event will be the following Saturday, July 18, from 7-8 p.m.