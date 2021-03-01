Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

AURORA — Join the Unplug and Light Up the Night Hike from 6:30-8 p.m., Friday, March 5, at Jakway Forest, in Aurora. Luminaries will lead the way on the self-guided trail so participants can take in the beauty of winter at night. Listen for owls and see animal tracks. A campfire will be kept going to warm up a bit between activities. Donations are appreciated for the cost of the candles. Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on ‘Public Events.’

