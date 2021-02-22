AURORA — National Day of Unplugging from electronic devices is Friday, March 5. Buchanan County Conservation Naturalist Michael Maas explains the day has been established for over a decade and is set aside to encourage people to put down their technology for a day.
Stepping away from technology for a day does not have to be stressful. Maas encourages area residents to join in the fun of unplugging by taking a hike through Jakway Forest, located about a mile and-a-half south of Aurora. The “Unplug and Light Up the Night Hike” will take place Friday, March 5, 6:30-8 p.m. at Jakway Forest, 2791 136th St., Aurora.
Luminaries will lead the way on the self-guided trail. Maas suggests persons take in the beauty of winter at night by trying to listen to owls, see animal tracks, and feel the cool winter air. While at Jakway, take a walk through the historic 1851 Richardson-Jakway House to get a feel for what pioneer life would have been like 170 years ago without modern conveniences.
A campfire will be ongoing to warm up a bit between activities. Donations are appreciated for the cost of the candles.
Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on “Public Events.”