Fayette County 4-H and Tayler Etzel, Cargill Animal Nutritionist, will host a meat goat virtual free workshop on Thursday, Dec. 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Participants must register by Friday, Dec. 4, by emailing Michele Kelly, County Youth Coordinator, at kellymd@iastate.edu or calling the Fayette County Extension Office at 563-425-3331. When registering please include the name of participant(s), email address, phone number along with county in which they are from.
This virtual workshop is open to all 4-H and FFA youth and their parents/guardians, throughout Northeast Iowa, along with others who wish to learn more about selecting, daily care and nutrition of goats, with tips for show day prep and showmanship. Once registered an email with the meeting link and directions will be sent to all who RSVP’d.