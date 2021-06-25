In his last meeting with the Oelwein School Board, Activities Director Nick Schauf shared the updated Activity Handbook, which the quorum of four later approved.
“I took handbooks from 4A to 1A schools — to grasp knowledge of what everyone had — and put our spin into it,” he told the board.
Contents list the school branding guide, policies and expectations, transportation procedures, purchasing procedures, ethical handling of money, attending state events, which Schauf listed.
Schauf, who taught here prior to this year, is moving on to a principalship at Monticello July 1, when the role of activities director and assistant high school principal will pass to Jamie Harrings.
“All this table of contents, I thought it’d be nice to have it unified, where new coaches coming in or people in my position would have, ‘here’s what’s been approved, all our protocols are.’”
Something he passed on to her to shore up as she sees fit will be who calls the ambulance at sporting events.
“Not that we had any issues,” Schauf said. “If I did have something, I would know what the order of events would be. Something, as I say, is not quite finalized yet.”
Schauf also shared the new evaluation rubric of five standards for coaches and activity sponsors that he has been working on this year based on common themes from six or seven evaluations around the state.
The tool adds activity sponsors — such as speech or drama — as being subject to evaluation.
“Our coaches and (activity) sponsors have not had standards per se, just a checklist like 4, 3, 2, 1,” Schauf said.
“Me being a coach in that world, you’re like, ‘well why did I get a 4, 3, 2 or 1? I don’t know what the criteria are.’ I framed it exactly how our proficiency scales look, that our teachers are going through, that our students — so really (it) hopefully creates a clear picture.”
Areas evaluated are relationships, program vision, coaching theory, communication and management.
Relationships: “Positively works to encourage student athletes, car(es) about the whole student.”
Program vision standards are such that promote the desired climate and culture.
Coaching theory: “Do they strive to grow in the game or activity?”
Management: “This is bylaws, board policies, contract obligations they need to produce.”
Schauf noted he looped in Superintendent Josh Ehn from the beginning on the evaluation standard development.
“The timing’s good because as the board we’ll be evaluating to the new, (professional standards for educational leaders) with the administrative standards,” Ehn said. “We’ll have some new tools for evaluation in July along with a teacher evaluation protocol.”
Schauf thanked the board at this, his last meeting with them.
“The board has given me unbelievable support, as a coach, a teacher and this year as a first-year admin,” he said. “So much grace, it’s been phenomenal.”