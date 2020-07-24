WEST UNION — Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher and 911 Service Board Clerk/Secretary Brenda Vandevoorde presented recommendations for a new communications system to the County Board of Supervisors at last month’s June 29 meeting. The estimated cost of the system totals approximately $7 million.
The new all-digital system that the 911 Service Board is recommending to the supervisors operates at an 800 MHz frequency. The board based the decision on an engineering study done by the G.J. Therkelsen & Associates in late 2016.
The assessment looked at the communications needs in Fayette County for all law enforcement, fire and rescue agencies within the county. It compared these needs against the required channel allocation requirements for the agencies to respond effectively to service calls. The report also examined the need for paging services for county first responder personnel.
The study aimed at recommending solutions that were both cost-efficient and that would provide obsolescence resistance. The assessment suggested network structure improvements along with switching over to the all-digital 800 MHz frequency system.
The emergency response communication environment has changed a great deal over the past 15 to 20 years. The present system used in Fayette County utilizes a VHF band analog system. These systems are quickly becoming antiquated and not able to fulfill the needed communications workload assigned to them.
Presently, technical limitations and interference problems impair transmission and reception quality on the old system. During an interview this week, Sheriff Marty Fisher said, “Emergency vehicle LED lighting causes interference” on the channel.
The sheriff also pointed out that the present system does not allow for multiple users to be on air at the same time. Lastly, Fisher said that the current system has poor reception in specific locations.
Since the study came out, the 911 Service Board has sought to make do with the existing radio equipment. In the meantime, the board continued to study and debate other options. Last September, Ron Miller, chairman of the 911 Service Board, pushed for a vote to commit to one of the new systems since the old equipment was reaching its ‘end of life’ point in a few years. Board members agreed and decided to focus their consideration on the SARA digital 800 MHz system.
The board has been discussing and exploring ways to fund the project as well. The high cost for the proposed system stems from the fact that the Therkelsen assessment calls for seven radio towers to be erected throughout the county to supply the needed coverage with the proposed radio system. Geographical features in the county determine the number of towers needed. The Therkelsen study estimated that the cost to erect and install equipment would range from $750K to $1 million each.
To provide the needed funds, the 911 Service Board is recommending that “Essential County Purpose Bonds” be used to finance the project. Under Iowa law, these bonds can be issued by the County Board of Supervisors after providing for public hearings on the matter.
Responding to a Daily Register question emailed July 21, Fayette County Supervisor Janell Bradley said, “Personally, I oppose entering into a bond of that magnitude without a vote of the people until or unless I have a lot more information (and updated costs not based on an old study.)”