WEST UNION — The Fayette County E-911 Service Board believes the county’s emergency radio system needs to be overhauled, a project that could cost as much as $7.6 million, according to Fayette County Supervisor Janell Bradley.
On Monday, E-911 Coordinator Brenda Vande Voorde presented the Board of Supervisors a report from engineering firm G. J. Therkelson and Associates of Chaska, Minnesota, that recommends that the county replace the current system with a new digital alerting system.
“No additional investment should be made in the existing VHF fire/EMS alerting and sheriff systems,” the report reads. “We have concluded that the most practical and cost effective approach today is the complete replacement of the fire/EMS alerting system with a digital alerting network, and the county should begin the planning and funding process to construct (a new system) to be integrated to Oelwein and other sites for use by all law enforcement agencies.”
They said their report was objective and unbiased.
Their report stated that replacing the current system with a UHF digital system will improve fire/EMS response times by providing faster, more reliable alerting of personnel and equipment.
The changes are coming about because of reductions in coverage due to regulatory changes to narrow band operation. This not only impacts fire and EMS alerting, it also effects portable two-way communications.
It was also recommended that they keep their current vendor, RACOM, who had several representatives at the meeting, including Diane Richardson who told the supervisors that the current county equipment is antiquated.
“It would be expensive to repair and find parts to upgrade it to the same technology that is being used in the surrounding area,” she said.
The new digital system would allow for back-up dispatching operations with multiple counties including Black Hawk, Dubuque, Linn and others.
Richardson said the county has already “walked in the door” with the Oelwein Police, which will be able to share their system with the County.
RACOM would service, support, monitor and install the new system, as well as erect new towers. It was reported that at least three new towers would need to be erected along with upgrading three existing towers. It was estimated by RACOM that the project would take two years to complete.
County Engineer Joel Fantz wondered if there were different options available, if additional towers could be constructed to benefit the current system.
“Do the tremendous costs justify the benefits?” he asked. He also questioned RACOM’s involvement with the survey but Richardson reassured him that it was done by independent consultants.
Bradley questioned Vande Voorde and other 911 committee members present if the only recommendations they sought out was from RACOM and wondered whether all of the 24 members on the committee were on board with the upgrade.
“I really haven’t seen any of your meeting minutes. I’m concerned that some of those living on the boundaries are in support of it,” Bradley said.
“Those living in the hills and valleys will see benefits more than anyone. That is where we have seen problems before. They have all attended the meetings,” 911 Board Chair Ron Miller of Fairbank reported.
Bradley also said she felt the cost factor had not been discussed at length.
“It’s a factor that I feel hasn’t been talked about — $7.6 million is not a small amount for Fayette County. How are we going to get to that?,” she asked.
The consultants suggested applying for grant programs to assist in funding the project.
“We are looking at it from a safety aspect. We have to start someplace,” Miller said.
“We don’t know what to do if we don’t move forward,” said Vande Voorde.
The supervisors did not make a decision on the matter but said they will be discussing it further in the future after more information is collected.