UIU Celebrates Homecoming

 Courtesy photo

FAYETTE — Following the Thursday, October 1, coronation ceremony at Upper Iowa University’s Fayette, Iowa, Campus, Pete the Peacock offered his congratulations to Upper Iowa University Homecoming King Noah Antes, a biology and chemistry double major from Rochester, Minnesota, and Queen Kaitlin Niedert, an elementary education major from Independence, Iowa.

Additional members of the 2020 Homecoming Court included Alyssa Fink, a biology/psychology double major from Plainfield, Illinois; Ibrieal Jenkins, an education: birth-3rd grade inclusive settings major from Chicago; Christonna Shafranski, a biology major from Stevens Point, Wisconsin; Madison Brownrigg, an elementary education major from Greenwood, Missouri; Grant Dieken, a secondary education major from Clear Lake; Casey Zarr, a K-12 special education major from Bondurant; Rory Larsen, a conservation management major from Bellevue; and Kyle Domin, an athletic training major from Westmont, Illinois.