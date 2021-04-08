FAYETTE — With the help and guidance of community partners, Upper Iowa University (UIU) students, faculty, staff and family members were among over 450 people administered the one-shot Johnson and Johnson (J&J/Janssen) vaccine on Thursday, April 8. UIU teamed up with Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) and Scott Pharmacy to offer the COVID Vaccination Clinic at UIU's Student Center on Fayette Campus. The free opportunity was open to UIU students and employees (and household family members), 18 years of age and older.
"Throughout the pandemic, UIU has remained at the forefront in ensuring that the health and safety of students remains a top priority," UIU President William R. Duffy said. "Thursday's vaccination clinic is the latest example of how the UIU community works together to make certain our Fayette Campus and other UIU locations are a safer place to live and learn."
UIU and other local volunteers had previously collaborated with FCPH in hosting a number of successful COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Fayette Campus. Through this significant effort, members of the general public who qualified for phases 1A, 1B and 1C were able to get their vaccine - many of them without having to leave their vehicles. The University continues to work closely with FCPH and welcomes the opportunity to host any other future vaccination clinics.
"Upper Iowa has been an amazing partner during our county COVID-19 response," Jamie Hoey, FCPH public information officer, said. "At the beginning of the pandemic, UIU reached out to public health and immediately offered their assistance in response to COVID-19. Little did they know the essential piece they would play in our vaccination efforts. Without Upper Iowa, their leadership, and their amazing staff, our COVID clinics would not have been as successful as they are. We can't thank UIU enough for their support for local public health and the community as a whole."
Upper Iowa University was only one of five Iowa private colleges and universities recognized by Educate to Career (ETC) in May 2020 for its early response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students, faculty and staff are asked to maintain distancing, wear face coverings in group settings or when distancing is not possible, practice good hand hygiene and stay home when ill to further limit the potential spread of COVID-19 on campus and throughout the community.
"We are extremely grateful for and proud of our outstanding students, faculty and staff who have respected and followed our guidelines," UIU Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Doug Binsfeld said. "UIU has risen to the challenge COVID-19 has imposed on those who wish to start or continue their pursuit of higher education."