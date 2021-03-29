FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University will hold its fifth year of Celebrate UIU Days, Thursday, April 22 to Friday, April 23.
The college has set a goal of 1,000 donations, according to UIU vice president for external affairs Andrew Wenthe.
People can show their support for Celebrate UIU Day by making a gift before the event concludes at 3:57 p.m. Friday, April 23.
UIU has treasured the gift of giving since its founding in 1857 through the philanthropic act of Elizabeth Alexander and her family.
People can also lend social media support by following the UIU Alumni and Friends Facebook page and other UIU social media for updates, tagging favorite UIU photos and memory posts #CELEBRATEUIU or updating their profile photos for Celebrate UIU Day.
For more information or to participate, visit uiu.edu/celebrateuiu.
Over the previous four years, donors gave $432,217.