The campaigns of both Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg have claimed victory in the Iowa Caucuses, Sanders on Thursday and Buttigieg earlier in the week. On Thursday, the chairs of the national and Iowa Democrats disagreed over when a recanvass is needed.
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez requested a recanvass on Twitter late Thursday morning, before all results were in, meaning “a review of the worksheets from each caucus site to ensure accuracy.”
“While I fully acknowledge that the reporting circumstances on Monday night were unacceptable, we owe it to the thousands of Iowa Democratic volunteers and caucusgoers to remain focused on collecting and reviewing incoming results,” IDP Chair Troy Price said soon after. “Throughout the collection of records of results, the IDP identified inconsistencies in the data and used our redundant paper records to promptly correct those errors. This is an ongoing process in close coordination with precinct chairs, and we are working diligently to report the final 54 precincts to get as close to final reporting as possible.”
“Should any presidential campaign in compliance with the Iowa Delegate Selection Plan request a recanvass, the IDP is prepared,” Price said.
“In such a circumstance, the IDP will audit the paper records of report, as provided by the precinct chairs and signed by representatives of presidential campaigns.”
The Iowa Democratic Party is reporting the caucus results mathematically in terms of “state delegate equivalents.”
As of late Thursday, a few hours after the national and state chairs’ statements, all 1765 precincts had reported.
Complete state delegate equivalents from all counties have Pete Buttigieg with 564 SDEs and Bernie Sanders with 562.5.
Sanders argued that he has a significant advantage in the popular vote and accused the media of putting too much stock in standard delegate equivalents, as Politico noted — the results that the party and most media organizations are using to determine the winner.
Perez’s statement was in some places reported as a call for a recount, owing to a misunderstanding of “recanvass” in this context, from his first tweet.
“Do I think it’s necessary?” Fayette County Democrats Chair Tim O’Brien said. “No, the caucuses went well. IDP has the preference cards and a copy of the caucus math worksheet. I have the caucus math worksheet. I guess if they wanted to, they could count the cards, the outcome wouldn’t be much different.”
“I don’t have any problem with that,” Buchanan County Democrats Chair Dan Callahan said. “The presidential preference cards are there, let’s make it open and transparent and make sure everybody understands how we do our business and who the winner was.”