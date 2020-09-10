Starting Sept. 14, the Oelwein and Wapsie Community School Districts will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) that the USDA recently extended. This program is scheduled to run until Dec. 31 or until funds run out.
“At this point, no one really knows when this funding may run out, so like everything related to COVID-19, it will be a fluid process and we will notify families as soon as possible of any changes,” Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn said in a news release Thursday.
For the time being, this means:
• All Oelwein district area resident children ages 18 and under will be eligible for free meals (breakfast and lunch).
“We are open to all,” Ehn said of the program. (In contrast, a closed option was available for students-only.)
• The Oelwein district will serve students on-site, at all buildings, during their regular meal times.
• Virtual learners or opposite day cohorts that are not on-site are still able to pick up meals. A pre-order form must be filled out a day in advance. The link is on the Oelwein Schools website under the Back to School tab and will only be active from 11 a.m. to midnight the day before. Pick-up will still be at the southwest doors of the High School cafeteria from 10:30-11 a.m. only.
When funds run out, the Oelwein district will go back to the national school breakfast and lunch programs and students will be charged according to their eligibility. If applicable, please make sure to still have a current year free/reduced application on file at the school for this purpose.
For now, the free meals will be the only option for school lunch, other than students bringing their own lunch from home.
WAPSIE VALLEY
Wapsie Valley Schools will begin a similar program on Monday, Sept. 14, after the USDA approved extending the SFSP up to Dec. 31 or until funds run out.
But at Wapsie, this will affect all PK-12 students.
“We chose the closed option which limits the program to all in-school PK-12 students,” Wapsie Valley Schools Superintendent Dave Larson said.
Each Wapsie Valley student is allowed two free meals a day under this program.
“Any second entree or snack will be charged against the student meal account,” Larson wrote to families in a letter dated Thursday, Sept. 10.
“Currently, all breakfast meals are a Grab and Go sacked meal that students eat in their classroom,” Larson said.
This SFSP is open to all on-site learners and students who are learning at home virtually.
Virtual learners would need to pick-up meals at a designated school location.
Families were asked to complete a short survey to help staff plan for this transition, available at the shortened link, https://rb.gy/9mp0fq.
The institutions are equal opportunity providers at the federal and state levels.
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}