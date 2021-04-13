OELWEIN — Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore began with a moment of silence in remembrance of Post 10 Sgt. Jim Smith before City Council proceedings got underway Monday night at the Community Plaza. Smith was a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol and was killed in the line of duty Friday evening in Grundy Center. Several Oelwein Police Officers and Communications staff had worked with Smith over the years and share in his loss with the community.
The Oelwein City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance amending water and sewer rates Monday night, but not without considerable discussion.
Councilman Tom Stewart questioned the necessity of the line item of $70,000 staffing level under the sewer/wastewater utility. He told Utility Superintendent Vic Kane there needs to be more information on this item. Kane said there is more work needed to be done than there are people to do it and the item is to help with staffing.
Stewart said there needs to be more detail on what he means by staffing. He added that if it turns into one or two full-time positions, the lump sum given will not be a one-time occurrence and will not cover the incidental costs of added staff, such as pension plan, insurance, etc.
Councilman Matt Weber said, “I don’t think it’s right that we’re not notifying high water users that this increase is coming. To me, what we’re doing is like an assessment. I think they need to be told what their increase will be so they can make adjustments. I would like to see this done before the next meeting.”
Weber went on to say that the Council is not doing this just because they want to raise funds.
“We need to tell them, ‘This is why your rates are going up.’”
The Council agreed to notify the top water users about the water increase due to the impact it will have on their operations. The city will hold an open session at 5;15 p.m. Monday, April 26, for those users to provide feedback to the City Council. The invitations will be sent out later this week.
The first reading of the ordinance passed 4-1, with Stewart opposed; Councilwoman Karen Seeders was not present for Monday’s meeting.
There were six demolition assistance requests and one request from Hotel-Motel Funding on Monday’s agenda. The Planning, Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development Committee recommended approval of four demolition requests, with two denied for further conversation with the property owner. Assistance was approved in the amount of $5,200 for 25 Third St. N.W.; $3,350 for 104 Eighth Ave. S.W.; $4,272.53 for 37 Fourth Ave. S.E., and $3,825 for 511 Second Ave. S.E. While there is not enough money left in this year’s demolition fund, the Council approved going into reserves of Local Option Sales Tax to fund the tear downs.
The Oelwein Celebration Renewed Committee had asked for $15,000 from Hotel-Motel Funding to help cover the costs for this year’s town celebration to be held the weekend of June 4, 5 and 6. The Council approved the recommendation of $5,000 to the committee as has been the standard sum given in past years.
Mayor Brett DeVore reported the city will not have a spring cleanup, but will instead go with the same plan as last year in which the city offers large item disposal tickets at a discounted rate of $5 each. Persons can purchase the tickets at City Hall. They are to be placed on the items and set at the curb to be picked up by Black Hawk Waste Disposal on the regular garbage pickup day for that quadrant. Black Hawk added that if there is a large amount of items to be picked up on the regular service day, they will also come the following day to finish the pickup in the quadrant. The discounted tickets will start May 1 and go through the summer.
In other action, the Council
Approved the city to apply for financial assistance from the USDA to help replace the heating/cooling system at the police department and for an aerial fire truck apparatus for the Oelwein Fire Department.
Approved authorizing drainage tile installation of $10,700 for Wings East street improvement
Approved a proposal from Miller’s Construction for sidewalk, curb and steps on the north side of City Hall for $5,411
Approved the mayor’s reappointments of Savanna DeJong and Dave Gearhart to the Planning and Zoning Commission; Duane Brandt and Tim Gilson to the Civil Service Board, and appointment of Robby McKeeman to the Tree Board.
The next City Council meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, April 26 at the Community Plaza, where masks and social distancing are required,