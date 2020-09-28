City Park Superintendent Josh Johnson reported more vandalism in the past week at Wings Park, which was noted in his Park and Recreation summary to the City Council Monday night.
Johnson reported extensive damage to restrooms and the storage room at Diamond 1.
The Storage room door was kicked off its hinges. In the men’s restroom, the sink was broken off the wall and copper water lines were twisted off. The women’s restroom was spray painted with graffiti.
Johnson also noted the drinking fountain was broken off at Diamond 1 and two American flags were stolen off the Diamond 1 pole. Garbage is also a daily pickup chore for workers around Diamond 1 and there is a lot of garbage at City Park around the railroad shelter on a daily basis.
The new bike fixit station also saw vandalism as the bike pump was taken.
Johnson told the Daily Register it will cost the department $200 to $300 for bathroom damages and a couple hundred more to replace the door that was destroyed on the storage room. There will also be a cost to replace the two American flags that were stolen.
“It’s discouraging to have this happen when we work so hard writing grants and raising money to make the parks system better every year for the community,” Johnson said. He encourages anyone seeing criminal mischief and acts of vandalism being committed around the community to come forward to authorities.