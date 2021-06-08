Tiffany VandeVorde, who owns Little Golden Boutique, has studied health care and held day jobs in it for a decade or so, but she has always had an interest in fashion.
“I didn’t want to specialize in fashion because healthcare was where I wanted to go career wise,” said VandeVorde, a graduate of the Oelwein High School Class of 2011 and the Hawkeye Community College dental hygiene program in 2016.
She helped direct activities at Grandview Health Care Center and for the last five years has served Oelwein Dental Associates as a hygienist.
Shopping led her to a question.
“I was supporting so many other boutiques,” she said, admitting she still does. “I was like ‘Why don’t I do this myself?’”
“It took a lot of research,” she said, referencing tax information from the state and vendor selection.
She opened in February 2019, growing her then-home-based business through Facebook on a “Little Golden Boutique VIP page” that now counts more than 3,700 members, to a brick-and-mortar presence within Market 25 at 25 E. Charles St. when that store opened last November.
Her time in the professional world informed her dress-casual fashion selection.
“When I used to work at Grandview, I had to dress professionally but always wanted to be comfortable,” she said.
So she carries some dress-casual, professional items that women could wear to work along with trendy tees.
Comfortable clothes are another selection criterion, such as pre-printed T-shirts and tank-tops.
There’s a variety of sizes, small through 3x, and accessories such as hats and purses.
She said the pandemic caused an ordering delay on certain items.
“When Covid hit, it took some things awhile to ship,” she said. “Some things took as long as six months to get to me.”
“Things in the shipping world are finally getting better,” she said, noting things are arriving in one to three weeks.
This summer, her engagement influenced her inventory slightly. She is engaged to marry Blake Rau, who farms near Aurora, in August.
There’s a selection of cocktail dresses “because of the wedding,” she said. “I might as well wear my items, too.”
The name of the boutique is also family-centered, as it was inspired by her miniature goldendoodle, Emmy. But the connection ends there. (Sorry, not a lot of dog-related items.)
As for what the future holds for the store, VandeVorde says she would like to get into furniture and “rustic farmhouse modern” décor again.
“I used to flip furniture back in high school,” she said. “I would make it rustic and repaint or stain it.”