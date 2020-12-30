Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union is seeking candidates to serve on its board of directors. Five candidates will be elected to the board by the credit union’s membership at a virtual annual meeting on Tuesday, April 20. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.

Veridian’s board is made up of unpaid, volunteer directors who set the credit union’s strategic direction and ensure its sound financial condition. Directors serve a three-year term with monthly meetings and an annual multiple-day planning session.

To be eligible, board candidates must be a member in good standing and at least 18 years of age, among other requirements. More information is available at veridiancu.org/election, or by contacting Amela Cejvanovic at administration@veridiancu.org.

