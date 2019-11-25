Veridian Credit Union is accepting votes for nonprofit organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska to receive $34,000 in donations for Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3. Votes are accepted daily for Veridian’s annual Spark the Spirit giving campaign through Dec. 1 at veridiancu.org/sparkthespirit.
“The holidays can be a time of increased need in our communities,” said Monte Berg, Veridian’s president and CEO. “Spark the Spirit is a giving campaign to help us all recognize that need, encourage each other to give and celebrate some of the organizations who are meeting underserved needs in our communities year-round.”
Thirty-two organizations have been nominated for Spark the Spirit by Veridian employees across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. Top vote-getting organizations in each of four regions, including the Cedar Valley, Cedar Rapids/Iowa City, the Des Moines metro and Omaha/Council Bluffs, will receive $5,000 each. Organizations receiving the second- and third-most votes in each region will receive $2,500 and $1,000, respectively.
Eight organizations in the Cedar Valley are accepting votes for Spark the Spirit, including:
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa
• Cedar Valley Friends of the Family
• Inclusion Connection
• Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity
• NAMI Black Hawk County
• Northeast Iowa Food Bank
• Oelwein Community Plaza
• Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary.
A full list of candidate organizations in each region and other details are available at veridiancu.org/sparkthespirit.
Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services and employs nearly 800 people throughout 31 branches, including nine in the Cedar Valley, one in Independence and one in Oelwein. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call 800-235-3228.