Veridian Credit Union wants to help everyone create successful financial futures. That’s why Veridian is structured as a not-for-profit cooperative: Its earnings go back to members through better rates, lower fees and more convenient services.
Veridian is routinely in the top 1% of credit unions nationwide for returning value to members. In fact, members saved an estimated $18 million by using Veridian products and services last year. That’s on top of $1.4 million in grants, scholarships, sponsorships and donations Veridian awarded last year.
“We’re thankful for our employees,” said Jenna Vandehaar, Oelwein branch manager. “They put the needs of our members first even as we’ve made adjustments for the coronavirus pandemic.”
After the pandemic began, Veridian created a new program called Give Essential Thanks to honor frontline employees. Members nominated essential workers in their communities to be entered in a drawing for $50 gift cards from local businesses.
Veridian also increased its community support during the first six months through:
• $7.5 million in deferred loan payments.
• $1.7 million in waived fees.
• $125,000 donated directly to organizations helping those affected by the pandemic, including $2,500 to the Oelwein Community Kitchen.
Additionally, the Oelwein branch received a Gold Award from the Oelwein Area United Way last year, honoring Veridian’s ongoing support.
Veridian members have benefited from the credit union difference since 1934, when the company was founded as John Deere Employees Credit Union. Today, Veridian still serves as an alternative to commercial banks and other for-profit financial institutions, while its membership has expanded to include those living or working in Iowa or eastern Nebraska.
With a full range of business and consumer financial services offered at more than 30 conveniently located branches, Veridian is a modern, full-service community credit union. The credit union also offers several low- or no-contact ways to manage your money, including drive-ups, phone support and online chat. You can also use online banking and Veridian’s mobile app to check your accounts and move money from anywhere you have an internet connection.
“We’re proud to be a part of the Oelwein community and look forward to growing alongside it,” Vandehaar said. “We’re here to serve you, and we’ll continue to put your physical and financial wellbeing first.”