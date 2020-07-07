DECORAH — Learn new skills, converse about Scandinavian folk art from home in a series of classes from the Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School by pre-registering as required at folkartschool.vesterheim.org.
•Vesterheim Family Book Adventures, beginning on Vesterheim’s website on July 11.
Decorah schools librarian Shannon Horton will help participants get reading, thinking, crafting and scavenger-hunting. Cost is $20 per family, and supplies will be home-delivered.
•For reading ideas, join Maren Johnson, a Luther College associate professor of Nordic Studies, in a monthly book group inspired by Scandinavian authors and life, starting July 23, 7-8 p.m. on Zoom. There is no cost. Come each month, or pick and choose.
The first discussion will unpack Derek B. Miller’s crime novel, “Norwegian By Night.” This hour-long event will start with a brief discussion and background to ground a conversation on how the book addresses themes of immigration and integration, culture-clash and inclusion.
•On July 30, 7:30-8:30 p.m. join infectious disease researcher and painter Natalie Vestin on Zoom as she presents “From Dala to Data Horse: Scandinavian Folk Art Responds to COVID-19.” There is no cost for this program. In March 2020, Vestin began painting Dala horses to deal with the complexity and sadness of seeing so much COVID-19 data daily. During this presentation, Vestin will talk about how she's adapted a folk-art technique to respond to a current event, discuss her process and offer insight into what her "data horses" can teach about the power of folk art to make meaning during a pandemic.
•A “Collection Connections” series of monthly hosted conversations between the museum’s collections staff and folk-art school instructors will highlight pieces from the collection as interpreted by a master folk artist.
Join metalworking on July 22, 12-1 p.m., with blacksmith Tom Latané; woodworking on July 23, 1-2 p.m., with woodworker Rebecca Hanna; weaving on July 29, 12-1 p.m., with fiber artist Laura Demuth; and rosemaling on August 13, 12-1 p.m., with painter Andrea Herkert.
All “Collection Connections” cost $20 per person. Small group participants can share their own work.
•Along with these programs, Vesterheim Folk Art School is offering online classes, beginning with jewelry making and more options coming throughout the fall.
Support for these programs is provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts through the federal CARES Act legislation; Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area; the Huebner Education Fund and The American-Scandinavian Foundation.
For more information, check the website, vesterheim.org, call 563-382-9681, or write to Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum, 502 W. Water St., P.O. Box 379, Decorah, IA, 52101-0379.